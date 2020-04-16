At quarantine centre in Noida, a long wait to be able to leave

With over a hundred samples drawn in the district every day, slow turnaround time for the coronavirus test results has made it difficult for an increasing number of people crowding the hostel to keep safe. With over a hundred samples drawn in the district every day, slow turnaround time for the coronavirus test results has made it difficult for an increasing number of people crowding the hostel to keep safe.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): When filmmaker and Noida resident Akanksha Singh Sood was called in to test for COVID-19, nearly two weeks after she returned from Chennai on a flight, she ended up being quarantined at the Dr BR Ambedkar SC/ST hostel and told she would have to be there just for two days till the results came out.

“The notice came from Chennai, asking those who took the flight to contact the COVID-19 helpline. I had already been self-isolating at home for 12 days, but contacted them anyway because I felt it was important to cooperate. When they put me through to the CMO’s office, the officer handling the calls wasn’t aware of this and asked me to forward him the notice,” she said.

When Sood still found herself stuck in the hostel on the third day, she began to get nervous. By the fifth day, her husband was running from pillar to post to extract her report. “I was told my report would be out in two days. It was apparently ready by the fourth day, but I was kept there for five days,” she told The Indian Express.

With over a hundred samples drawn in the district every day, slow turnaround time for the coronavirus test results has made it difficult for an increasing number of people crowding the hostel to keep safe. While the number keeps changing, 100-150 people are in quarantine at the hostel on average, The Indian Express has learnt.

Others, like a 50-year-old daily wage labourer, who spoke to The Indian Express on condition of anonymity, had to wait longer before he could go home.

“I kept asking them (the doctors at the quarantine facility) when my report would come, but nobody would give me a clear answer. My children were sick and I had to leave,” said the labourer, adding that he was kept at the facility for six days after being told he would be allowed to go home within a couple of days.

Another person, a senior citizen whose family was discharged within five days, said his report hadn’t come out until the seventh day.

“The first night I arrived, I saw people standing in a queue for dinner. There is social distancing, but with so many people at the facility, a six-foot distance would come down to two feet in these lines,” said Sood. Though discharged, she still isolates herself from her family because she is worried she might have been exposed to the virus during her stay at the facility.

Queries sent to the Chief Medical Officer of Noida on Saturday and a follow-up email on Monday remained unanswered.

The reason for the long wait for results can be attributed to an influx of samples from different districts at testing centres with limited capacity. In this case, the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh can test at most 130 samples a day, The Indian Express has learnt.

Around 100-150 samples were being sent from Noida alone every day, but the lab also gets samples from several other districts, said sources.

With a few more testing laboratories and quarantine facilities being opened up in the last few days, the state hopes to minimise these risks.

According to two sources, the VRDL in Aligarh had sent more than 300 samples over the weekend to two new testing facilities in Noida to reduce its load.

The National Institute of Biologicals and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, notified on Sunday, together would have the capacity to test up to 1,050 samples a day, they said. This is also crucial with the state trying to conduct random sampling to check for the scale of spread of the virus, they added.

“Because there was a high load on the testing centre, there was a delay in the results. Now this should be resolved,” said a person directly aware of the development.

“Those who are cautious will be able to keep safe. Still, newer quarantine centres like in Galgotias University were started this weekend, and some people have been shifted out from the SC/ST hostel to reduce any crowding,” the person added. “They have also started allowing paid quarantine facilities in two locations.”

Over 400 people were in quarantine in facilities across Noida on Monday.

So far, Uttar Pradesh has been among states with a relatively low rate of testing, but also a low fatality rate.

According to data compiled on April 6 by ICMR-NIE Scientist Dr Tarun Bhatnagar, PHFI Professor and Head of Life Course Epidemiology Dr Giridhara R Babu, and PHFI Research Associate Deepa R, Uttar Pradesh was performing 10.66 tests per million residents. Its low fatality rate of 0.88 per cent was possibly due to poor surveillance and testing efforts, they suggested.

