At protest against Citizenship Act in Hauz Khas, young and old join forces

Hundreds of people, young and old, gathered outside Hauz Khas Metro station Sunday with placards, pamphlets and posters in hand to protest against the new citizenship law as well as the National Population Register.

The protest, organised by residents of Hauz Khas and nearby areas, started from outside the Hauz Khas Metro station. Protesters then walked to the market, raising slogans and giving speeches.

Retired IIT-Delhi professor, Vipin Kumar Tripathi (71) who has been distributing pamphlets against sectarian violence and more recently against the abrogation of Article 370, was present at the protest.

“Even if 90% of the people are against us, we believe the law is draconian. It is our duty to protest. Our focus is to fight the establishment, not the people. Our identity is not religion. Religion makes up only things like prayers and marriage rituals, etc,” said Tripathi, who taught Physics at IIT-Delhi for close to 30 years.

Residents from Hauz Khas, Shahpur Jat, Safdarjung, Panchsheel Park and Sarvodaya Enclave joined the protest, which started at around 11 am and ended at around 2 pm. Shefali Saxena (40) a resident of Hauz Khas, said she was participating in the protest as she believes the new law brings disrepute to India. “India has been giving shelter to the persecuted for decades and no one has a problem with that. What I find problematic is the clause of religion, which is exclusionary. .. India is inclusive and I want to protect that,” she said.

A small group of people came out in support of the law and tried to block their way, but had to stop when the protesters started singing the national anthem. The protesters had taken permission from the police to carry out a peaceful march.

