At odds with AAP’s new excise policy, BJP-ruled municipalities seal liquor shops

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said his party’s protest against the AAP government’s new excise policy would continue and that all three municipal corporations in the capital have decided to seal liquor shops that violate municipal laws.

He said shops that do not comply with corporations rules or are in close vicinity of a religious place or a school will be sealed with immediate effect.

The BJP would resort to “chakka jam” on January 3 at 14 places across the city if the new excise policy is not withdrawn, Gupta said.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan said his corporation has already sealed six such shops.

“We have so far sent notices to 22 people and sealed six shops. He reiterated the south Delhi Corporation won’t spare any illegal activity and would seal any illegal liquor shop,” he said.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Agarwal said so far the civic body has sealed eight such shops and sent notices to 70 others.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said they have been getting complaints from several religious organizations and RWAs. Till now 21 shops have been sent notices and another ten sealed, he added.

The new policy, which has already come into effect, is aimed at increasing government revenue, improving the consumer experience at liquor shops and reducing corruption.

Another aim is to redistribute liquor shops in an equitable way and the liquor business in Delhi is now handled entirely by private players.

Earlier, there were several municipal wards, where there were no authorised liquor vends and there were reports of bootlegging and illegal vends. As per the new policy, only private liquor shops now run in the city and each municipal ward has 2-3 liquor vends. The government hopes this will stop illicit practices.