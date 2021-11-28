At Nuh, Khattar appeals to residents to get vaccinated

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday appealed to the people of Nuh to get vaccinated as soon as possible, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently expressed concern about the slow pace of vaccination in the district, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the state.

He was speaking at the Haryana Pragati rally at Mahun Chopra village in Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh. “In Haryana, overall, the vaccination rate is 90%. But, in Nuh it is very low. Recently, the PM had expressed concern and spoken to the DC here… PM ne chinta jatai thi… about the low rate of vaccination here and how people spread rumours and misinformation about vaccines. If Covid spreads again in a populous area like this, the loss would be catastrophic. I want to reiterate that vaccination is for the safety of everyone. It is imperative that everyone is vaccinated to prevent a potential third wave. Even if a third wave arrives, if people are vaccinated, the antibodies will act as a shield,” he said, adding that in the past few days the administration has worked hard to boost the pace of vaccinations. The first dose coverage is now over 50% and 47 villages have been fully vaccinated, he said.

On the farm laws and his meeting with the PM on Friday, he said, “The PM had announced that the laws will be repealed and a committee will be formed to discuss MSP. Some people have misquoted me on this. I had said that on this topic, I did not have any conversation with the PM…”

Referring to the namaz row in Gurgaon, where some right-wing groups and locals have been protesting against namaz in public places, the CM said it was a local issue and the administration was talking to all the parties to resolve it.