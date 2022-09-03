At Noida society, Samajwadi Party delegation pays visit to Shrikant Tyagi’s wife

Grand Omaxe located in Noida Sector 93B saw a flurry of political activity on Friday, when a nine-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party visited the house of Anu Tyagi, wife of Shrikant Tyagi who was arrested by Noida police for allegedly assaulting a woman resident over an argument about encroachment in the common area in the society.

The delegation comprised of incumbent Member of Legislative Assembly from Kithore constituency (Meerut) Shahid Manzoor, former minister in the UP government Narad Rai, District President Muzaffarnagar Nagar Pramod Tyagi, District President Noida Indra Pradhan, former candidate to the legislative assembly from Noida Sunil Chaudhary, Bhushan Tyagi, Sevaram Tyagi, Sharavan Kumar Tyagi and Deepak Tyagi.

Noida police was present at the entrance of the society, strictly monitoring the entry of only those who were part of the delegation and whose names featured in the list submitted to the police at the entry gates. Station House Office, Phase 2 police station, Param Hans Tiwari was present along with police teams at the entrance monitoring the entry of individuals and vehicles alike.

The delegation arrived around 12.30 pm and left the society premises after an hour for Noida Media Club located in Sector 29.

Addressing the media, Manzoor said, “Our rashtriya adhyaksh Akhilesh Yadav came to Noida a few days ago and took note of the situation… When he reached Lucknow, he instructed the formation of this committee to speak to the Tyagi family…. We met Anu Tyagi… and her family. I believe that a small issue turned into something bigger. The argument started from plants and ended at gangster act. Police took action; but if police had only applied force that was required, then neither this panchayat would have taken place nor any andolans. Jaane anjane mein police ne avshayakta se zyada bal prayog kiya.”

“Agar samajhdaari se kaam kiya hota toh itna bada jo anarth hai woh nahi hota. Police takes action when issue becomes normal. It was a small fight which went on for two days. Police did not control it on the first day when they were informed; on the second day it escalated. Again, after two days, political persons went and said what they had to say; unka andaaz tha apni baat rakhne ka aur andolit ho gaye log… Ghatna ussi din shaant ho sakti thi… Whoever is found doing wrong, who is found spreading hate in the society, action should be taken against all of them in a similar manner; action should be taken as required.”

Manzoor said the delegation visited the society and observed that a lot of people had construction on the ground floor: “… even if Tyagi’s construction is considered as illegal, that was not the only illegal construction found there. Most of the flats on ground floor have construction; so why was only one person cornered? This is the reason for the issue. Also, what is this law where a woman was kept at a police station for three days? Unki talaash mein phir niklenge, unke rishtedaaron ke ghar pe dabish daalenge, unki maami (aunt) ko pakdenge? Doshiyon ke khilaaf karyawaahi ho; we also demand a judicial inquiry of the entire incident, so that everything comes into the open. Punish those who are responsible; those who are responsible don’t get caught and the family is troubled,” he claimed.

Additionally, Manzoor said all illegal construction should be monitored in Noida: “If we are talking about illegal constructions, then all illegal construction in Noida should be looked at, whether it is a banquet hall, or a clinic or a hospital… Will action be taken against such people, whether it is anyone, me or anyone else or someone powerful?”

On being asked if the delegation met the woman resident involved in the incident, Manzoor said, “One group of people got in touch with the Rashtriya Adhiyaksh of our party and us. If someone else is also there, we can go visit. The group that got in touch is the same whose home we visited today.”

Meanwhile, mahanagar upadhyaksh of the Samajwadi Party, Shailendra Kumar, resigned Thursday night over this issue. He said, “I stand against any behaviour where a woman is misbehaved with. I’m totally against the manner in which Shrikant Tyagi behaved with the woman resident. Moreover, the delegation met only his wife and not the woman resident. If a delegation is looking into an issue between two parties, then it must meet both parties. Moreover, there was not a single woman member in the delegation.”

On Kumar’s resignation Manzoor said, “Our district committees are dissolved at the moment and there is nobody holding any posts.”

One the question of no women members being present in the delegation which went to meet Anu Tyagi, Manzoor said, “Yes your question is reasonable, ye kami reh gayi ki mandal mein mahila nahi hai.”