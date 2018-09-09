At Noida rally, Shatrughan, Yashwant Sinha share stage with CM Arvind Kejriwal, praise him

Noida: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha receive garland during a ‘Jan Adhikar Rally’ in Noida, Saturday, Sept 8, 2018. (PTI Photo) Noida: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha receive garland during a ‘Jan Adhikar Rally’ in Noida, Saturday, Sept 8, 2018. (PTI Photo)

BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha shared the stage with Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal at the Jan Adhikar rally in Noida on Saturday. Both BJP leaders have been vocal against the policies of the BJP-led Centre, and have been attending several Delhi government events.

The rally was held at the end a 10-day padyatra by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who started the march from Saharanpur, raising issues of farmers and governance.

Last month, Shatrughan Sinha had attended an event organised by the Delhi government wherein manual scavengers were given vocational training to help them explore alternate careers. At the event, Sinha had praised the AAP and said that the party was concerned about issues concerning people.

Moreover, this is not the first time that both leaders have been a part of an AAP rally; both had spoken at an AAP rally in PM Modi’s constituency, Varanasi, in June as well.

At the rally, Kejriwal said that PM Modi should follow Delhi’s health model, and Yashwant Sinha remarked that the party had done such good work that it is garnering praise from international quarters.

AAP, which has announced in-charges for five out of seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital, is in the process of finalising names for the remaining two seats .

At a meeting with reporters Friday, AAP in-charge Gopal Rai had not ruled out the names of two leaders as candidates. He did not, however, confirm, and said that the party was looking at prominent names, including those of ‘celebrities’.

