At Noida Airport inauguration, PM Modi flags ethanol blending push as shield against global energy shocks

At the Noida International Airport inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted ethanol blending as key to protecting India from global energy shocks. (Image via X@NIAirport)

As the war rages in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday stressed on how India’s ethanol blending initiative has helped the country amid the crisis affecting global energy markets.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Modi linked India’s ethanol blending programme to energy security amid the ongoing global turmoil while positioning the project as part of a broader push towards self-reliance and infrastructure-led growth. He also framed the airport as a symbol of collective ownership and national aspiration.

Addressing a large gathering, Modi said, “You are all seeing how worried the whole world is today… In West Asia, there has been a war going on for a month. Pointing to disruptions in supplies of petrol, diesel, gas and coal, he added that India has relied on domestic resilience to navigate the crisis.