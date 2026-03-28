At Noida Airport inauguration, PM Modi flags ethanol blending push as shield against global energy shocks

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As the war rages in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday stressed on how India’s ethanol blending initiative has helped the country amid the crisis affecting global energy markets.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Modi linked India’s ethanol blending programme to energy security amid the ongoing global turmoil while positioning the project as part of a broader push towards self-reliance and infrastructure-led growth. He also framed the airport as a symbol of collective ownership and national aspiration.
Addressing a large gathering, Modi said, “You are all seeing how worried the whole world is today… In West Asia, there has been a war going on for a month. Pointing to disruptions in supplies of petrol, diesel, gas and coal, he added that India has relied on domestic resilience to navigate the crisis.
Highlighting the role of farmers, particularly sugarcane growers in Western Uttar Pradesh, Modi said the expansion of ethanol production has reduced India’s dependence on crude oil imports. “If the production of ethanol had not increased, if its blending had not increased in petrol, then the country would have to order 4.5 crore barrels of crude oil from abroad every year which is almost 700 crore litres of fuel imports,” he said.
“The hard work of farmers has given the country such a big relief in this time of crisis,” he said.
Modi added that the programme has also yielded economic benefits, estimating that about Rs 1.5 lakh crore in foreign exchange has been saved. “If not for ethanol, this money would have gone abroad,” he said, noting that the gains have also translated into higher incomes for farmers.
Without naming specific countries, Modi described the West Asia conflict as a reminder of India’s vulnerability to external shocks due to its reliance on imported energy. He said the government has been taking steps to ensure that such crises do not impose an undue burden on citizens.
“Every country is trying something or the other and our India is also fighting this crisis with all its strength. It is relying on the strength of its citizens,” he said.
“We have to face this crisis calmly, with patience, with unity… What is in the interest of India, that is the policy and strategy of the Indian government,” he said, cautioning against misinformation and political statements that could harm national interests.
The PM also highlighted that the Jewar airport is a key node in regional development, benefiting districts such as Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad and Meerut. He described it as a “symbol of the development of Uttar Pradesh” and part of a “new chapter of the developed UP, developed India campaign.”
The Prime Minister also cited recent infrastructure projects in the region, including a semiconductor facility and Rapid Rail connectivity, as examples of what he termed the “double-engine government’s efforts.”
He emphasised that the combination of modern infrastructure and policy measures like ethanol blending would strengthen India’s economic resilience. “To make India a developed country, everyone’s effort is very important… 140 crore Indians must work hard and face the economic crisis together,” he said.
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