At National War Memorial, ceremony for next of kin to pay tribute resumes

Nearly 24 years after their son Sakinder Singh, a sepoy in the Indian Army, died in the line of duty, Krishna Devi and her husband Rumal Singh were at the National War Memorial on Thursday to pay their respects to him, and other deceased soldiers.

The ‘next-of-kin’ ceremony, where a family member of a soldier who died in the line of duty visits the National War Memorial and lays a wreath at the Amar Chakra, has resumed after a hiatus imposed due to Covid-related restrictions.

The Amar Chakra is the innermost structure in a set of concentric circles that comprise the war memorial. It has an obelisk, and an ‘eternal flame’ with which the flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti was merged earlier this year.

A ‘retreat’ ceremony takes place every evening at the memorial, when flags of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force and the national flag are slightly lowered before sunset. The ‘next-of-kin’ ceremony is part of the retreat.

Sakinder Singh was just 23 when he died, his mother Krishna Devi said. “He served for four and a half years. He was always smiling, very willing to help other people, and would even leave his own work for it,” she said. So much so that Singh was shot fatally while trying to help another soldier in his unit.

Singh, who was part of the 13th battalion of the Punjab Regiment, was killed in the morning on January 26, 1998, at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. He was shot twice, Krishna Devi said, tearing up.

He was on deputation in the 7th battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles when he was shot. His parents arrived in Delhi on Thursday morning from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, just for the ceremony. Rumal Singh is a farmer and they have three sons and a daughter. Singh was very happy about joining the Army, and was selected in his first try, according to Rumal Singh. He joined of his own will, and not because somebody told him to, he said.

His parents were accompanied by Havildar Balwinder Singh, who is now part of the platoon that Sakinder Singh was then a part of. The battalion had launched a search operation for militants in their area of responsibility on January 26, 1998, when Sakinder Singh saw that Lance Naik Kamal Singh, a member of his unit, was hit in the legs and had fallen into a drain, according to the details described during the ceremony. Sakinder Singh moved forward to provide cover so that the injured soldier could be extricated, and sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the process. He was awarded the Sena Medal posthumously.

Krishna Devi and Rumal Singh laid a rose before their son’s name inscribed on one tablet that is a part of many that comprise one of the concentric circles of the war memorial. She then proceeded to lay the wreath at the Amar Chakra, stood a while before it, and retreated, in a short ceremony.

“We have invited the families of those who have sacrificed their lives for the country to pay their tributes. This will continue till the end of the year,” said a public relations officer for the Ministry of Defence.

The memorial was inaugurated in 2019, and the ceremony took place regularly before Covid hit. The NoK ceremony resumed on February 23, according to a Ministry of Defence bulletin.