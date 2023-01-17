At Modi’s show of strength in Delhi, focus on Gujarat poll results; MCD, HP elections forgotten

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP’s show of strength coinciding with the party’s two-day National Executive meeting in the heart of New Delhi Monday.

Thousands — the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed an estimated 30,000 party cadre and supporters from across the country — had thronged the minuscule route of the roadshow to celebrate its “bumper victory” in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections in which it secured 156 of the total 182 seats, the highest ever in the state.

Makeshift stages showcasing cultural heritage from the north, south, east and west of the country — through the respective region’s dance and song — were erected along a 500-metre route on Parliament Street through which Modi led a road show to the venue of the meeting — the NDMC Convention Centre.

“This roadshow is to celebrate, and to welcome, the prime minister to Delhi after the party’s bumper victory in Gujarat. It is also to thank him for providing free ration to crores who are in need of it across the country among many other schemes which were never even thought of by other governments to benefit the poor,” said Surender Kumar, a party supporter from Rohini.

“I have been associated with the BJP since the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji — since I was a child. Narendra Modi ji is the Lord Krishna of this age; if he had become Prime Minister of the country 20 years ago, the face of India would have been completely different as well as that of the BJP. We are here to pay obeisance to the man who made all this possible,” Narendra Kumar Mishra, another BJP supporter from Mundka, said.

An ostensible show of strength in intent, the BJP’s “historic win” in Gujarat, the prime minister’s home state, was the chief topic that any attendee was willing to discuss in addition to the BJP’s prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls especially in the wake of Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“We are here as living proof of the fact that the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections irrespective of however much Rahul Gandhi walks around the country. The BJP is for India and India is the BJP,” Komal Malik, a party supporter from Samaypur Badli, said.

However, with cadre and supporters mobilised by the party’s Delhi leadership from across the city for the event, party sources said it also aimed at instilling confidence in them following the BJP’s defeat in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

“It is important for us, a cadre-based party, to ensure that the morale right down to the last supporter on the ground is high. The thousands who flocked to the centre of Delhi from as far as possible just to catch a glimpse of the prime minister is proof that we were successful,” a senior party leader said.

When asked about the BJP’s lacklustre performance in Delhi’s Municipal polls — sway over which it lost after 15 years — the party’s supporters responded with patience. After retaining power in the three erstwhile three civic bodies of the city for as many consecutive terms, the BJP could only win 104 of the 250 wards of the reunified MCD trailing behind the AAP which won 134 in the polls which were held in December last year.

“Despite being in power for 15 years, we did as well as we have in the MCD elections. If it was any other party, it would not have been able to retain 3 figures when it came to the total number of seats. Despite fewer seats, the MCD was and will still remain ours,” Anari Devi, a party supporter from Rohini, said.

“I come from a BJP stronghold which proved itself to be one in the MCD elections despite the free power and water schemes on which the AAP depends and has survived for so long,” said Shanti Devi from Samyapur Badli.

“The crowd on this small route of the roadshow should be enough to tell you that we are confident of winning the 2025 Assembly elections in Delhi and that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are not even a contest for us,” she added.