At Model town; Brother hospitalised, sisters, aged 8 and 5, dead in hit and run

The family outside AIIMS, Tuesday; (right) Gunjan Sarsar (8) and her younger sister Bhoomi (5). Tashi Tobgyal

A late Monday night outing for a glass of juice took a tragic turn for a family of five after a “white sedan” hit a couple’s three children in Northwest Delhi’s Model Town, leaving two dead and the third battling for his life. The victims have been identified as Gunjan Sarsar (8) and her younger sister Bhoomi (5), while their six-year-old brother Gaurav is admitted at AIIMS Trauma Centre with injuries to his head, spleen and kidney.

DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, “Efforts are on to nab the accused, and a case under sections of rash driving and death due to negligence has been registered at Model Town police station.” A senior officer said broken pieces of the vehicle’s number plate were recovered from the site: “So far, we know that it was a white Honda City car, with a Haryana number plate.”

The children were crossing the road with their father’s friend, Milap Singh (55), when the car hit them, said DCP Arya. A PCR call was made at 11.49 pm by a passerby about the accident, which took place near Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib.

On Tuesday afternoon, the children’s father, Jashpal Singh Sarsar (36), a driver by profession, stood outside AIIMS with his cousin, awaiting the post-mortem of his two children. “My daughter Gunjan wanted to drink mosambi and anaar juice; she hadn’t even eaten dinner. We all left home — my wife and I, our three children, and my mother — so I could buy her juice. My mother wanted to pick up some medicines,” said Sarsar, before bursting into tears.

The family lives in Burari’s Sant Nagar, and had driven out in their car, a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. On their way back, Sarsar’s friend Milap took a lift with them. After a visit to the market for juice and medicines, Sarsar stopped at a CNG station around 10.30 pm near the gurdwara.

“We got out so CNG can be filled, and the children spotted shops across the road selling knick-knacks. They left for those shops with Milap, holding hands, when a speeding white sedan hit them… My wife saw them all fly across the road,” said Sarsar.

His wife Shweta and their two children, Gunjan and Gaurav, rushed to St Stephen’s hospital with a passerby who offered help, while Sarsar took his youngest daughter Bhoomi and Milap to a hospital in North Delhi’s Civil Lines. “Someone called police, they reached in five minutes. Bhoomi was conscious but in a lot of pain… she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital… Meanwhile, St Stephen’s Hospital referred Gunjan and Gaurav to the nearest trauma centre — Sant Parmanand Hospital — which referred them to AIIMS,” said Sarsar.

Dr Sudhir Joseph of St. Stephen’s Hospital said, “The family inquired if the hospital had two beds with a ventilator, which we did not have. They asked for directions to the nearest trauma centre — Sant Parmanand Hospital — and left.”

The couple’s five-year-old daughter succumbed to injuries at Safdarjung Hospital, and the news was relayed to Sarsar by his brother-in-law. The father alleged, “At Safdarjung Hospital, Bhoomi could not get a ventilator, and died in the emergency around 2 am… Around the same time, my eldest daughter Gunjan died at AIIMS Trauma Centre,” said Sarsar. Safdarjung Hospital did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

A police officer said multiple teams have been formed to look for the vehicle.

It was less than a month ago, on September 23, that Gunjan and Bhoomi celebrated their birthdays. “Gunjan’s birthday was on September 26 and Bhoomi’s on September 23, and we celebrated it together,” said Sarsar. While Gunjan was in class I, like her brother Gaurav, Bhoomi used to go to a play school.

