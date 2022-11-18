At memorial for Shraddha Walkar in JNU, ABVP speaks of ‘love jihad’

Paying tribute to Shraddha Walkar (27) at Jawaharlal Nehru University, who was killed allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala (28) in May, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Thursday called for students to “rise against love jihad”.

Multiple ABVP members spoke at the memorial, calling the incident a cautionary tale against “love jihad”.

“It’s not a single incident in isolation. There has been a pattern which we observe in society in which girls are being trapped falsely in the name of love, which is obviously not love… We… want the judiciary and governments to take action against such culprits and book them in the harshest way possible,” said Shikha Swaraj, the ABVP girls’ coordinator in JNU.

“There is a pattern we see across the country in which men from a particular community trap and engage in violent activities with women from other communities. In this case, we see how far this barbaric act can go. We can only raise awareness and appeal to (women to) never break away from their families…,” said Arjun Anand, another member.