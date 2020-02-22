At meeting with FM, Sisodia asks for more funds for Delhi, MCDs

Sisodia with Sitharaman in the North Block on Friday. Sisodia with Sitharaman in the North Block on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday asked the Centre to raise Delhi’s share in central taxes, which has remained frozen since 2001-02, and more funds for municipal corporations.

Sisodia raised the demand during a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the first since AAP’s return to office. Sisodia said talks were “constructive”. “I demanded that Delhi civic bodies be funded by the Centre the way corporations in other states are done, which is Rs 488 per individual on a yearly basis,” Sisodia tweeted.

According to finance department officials, Delhi, with a population of nearly 2 crore, should be provided at least Rs 1,150 crore, with an annual enhancement as grant to its local bodies.

The transfer of grants in lieu of share in Central Taxes has remained unchanged at Rs 325 crore per annum since 2000.

Maharashtra, Delhi join hands

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant met Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Friday and announced future plans for collaborative efforts in the sphere of education. Samant said Sisodia briefed him about Delhi’s education model, adding that Maharashtra will consider implementing the “Delhi pattern” of education. CM Arvind Kejriwal called it “cooperative federalism at its best”. ens

