At meeting of Delhi BJP’s social media cell, Ramesh Bidhuri speaks of plot against him

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri has expressed concerns regarding the functioning of Delhi BJP’s social media unit, and said that several social media warriors of the party had plotted against him in the run-up to the general elections, it is learnt.

Advertising

At a meeting of Delhi BJP’s social media department held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre Tuesday, he also took a dig at the social media unit for being “people centric” and promoting a few individuals at the cost of others, a senior leader told The Indian Express.

Seniors leaders said Bidhuri was miffed as those who allegedly plotted against him during the elections were still enjoying plum posts in the party at the district level.

Union minister Anurag Thakur and Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari were also present at the meeting.

Advertising

Bidhuri, a popular Gujjar face, had won a second term from the seat, trouncing his closest rivals, AAP’s Raghav Chadha, by a margin of over 3 lakh votes.

Bidhuri is learnt to have said a negative post about him had been shared more times by party’s people than by the opposition.

He was referring to a morphed newspaper clipping that sought to portray him as anti-Purvanchali.

When contacted, he told The Indian Express: “New volunteers of social media were also present in the meet, so I kept before them the workings of some people in the past so these things are not repeated.”

He said it is for party seniors to decide whether people who plotted against him deserve to be in the BJP or not.

At the meeting, Bidhuri is learnt to have said that Tiwari and social media co-in charge Neelkant Bakshi had to work hard to undo the social media damage, but even then people kept up the negative campaign against him.

“We sometimes become people centric. While promoting someone is a good thing, doing it at the cost of finishing the competitor is not good. I had seen this tendency in our social media in the past few months,” Bidhuri is learnt to have said.

He also said the party’s platform was being used to settle personal scores.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, when contacted, said these were old issues and “now everything is in order”. Neelkant Bakshi said, “It is true that some people in the party plotted against him but it was not done by Delhi BJP team. May be party leaders of his constituency would have done it on social media.”