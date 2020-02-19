At meet, Gautam Gambhir raises slow pace of work at Ghazipur landfill

Gautam Gambhir visited the landfill, Tuesday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Gautam Gambhir visited the landfill, Tuesday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir expressed displeasure at the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting held on Monday over the slow pace of work in decreasing the height of the Ghazipur landfill, it is learnt.

Sources said Gambhir highlighted that government agencies and MCDs were not taking substantial steps to remove the residue left after the tromelling process. He is also learnt to have expressed disappointment over the quality of water being supplied in areas around the site.

In September 2017, two people had died after a part of the landfill, which should have been closed 17 years ago as it had exceeded its capacity, collapsed. It is among four dump sites in the capital, spread over 70 acres and taller than a 15-storey building. The mountain of trash is a stark reminder of administrative apathy and the capital’s struggle with waste management.

The East MCD has started segregating and processing 640 metric tonnes of waste dumped daily at the landfill through a trommel-cum-ballistic machine. The machine, divided in four parts, will help segregate construction and demolition waste, plastic, inert soil and inert waste.

Sources said while construction and demolition waste is taken to waste-to-energy plants, it is inert soil and waste that is not being carried away from the site.

Besides Gambhir, East MCD municipal commissioner Dilraj Kaur, senior Delhi Jal Board officials and some politicians were present at Monday’s meeting.

Gambhir said water in the area had deteriorated to such an extent that it is visibly yellow in most households near the site. Now that polls are over, he said there should be a joint effort to solve the problem. Kaur said, “We are in talks with NHAI for using the inert waste in making roads.”

Gambhir told The Indian Express, “This is the Asia’s biggest landfill; the problem can’t be solved just by civic agencies which do not even have enough money to pay staff. The Centre, Delhi government and MCDs will have to join hands to solve this.”

“Everyone’s garbage is thrown here and responsibility to clean it should also be taken by everyone… I have written to CM Arvind Kejriwal asking him to set aside a date and time to visit the area,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.