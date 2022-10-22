At Maruti’s Manesar plant, search for leopard leads nowhere

Forest department officials swung into action after a call was received about a leopard being spotted on the premises of Maruti’s manufacturing plant in IMT Manesar area.

According to forest department officials, they received information on Wednesday morning, following which a team of forest department officials and police from IMT Manesar area inspected the premises and nearby area and laid traps and cages, but the teams found no evidence of a leopard sighting and the search was later called off.

Rajendra Prasad Dangi, divisional wildlife officer, said, “No pug marks or any evidence of a leopard was found. It appears that it was a wild cat that had come on the premises.”

Police said that a worker on the premises of the automobile company’s plant saw the animal in a CCTV camera on Tuesday night and raised an alarm.

“We received a call on Wednesday morning. The CCTV footage was not clear. It appears that a leopard or a wild cat had come from Kasan village on the rear side of the plant and later returned to the forest area in Aravallis. Teams from the Forest and Wildlife department laid traps and used drones to carry out an extensive search but no leopard was found,” said Subhash Chand, SHO, IMT Manesar police station.

Earlier last month, an extensive search operation was launched by forest department officials after reports of several sightings of a leopard in DLF phase 5 area. Following the sightings, the management of nearby societies’ had issued an advisory, asking residents to remain alert. The search operation was later called off after the leopard could not be found.