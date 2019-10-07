At Mahila Haat, some vendors say sales hit

Low footfall and high rents seem to have dampened the optimism of vendors at the Sunday book bazaar of Darya Ganj, which is being set up at the Mahila Haat near Delhi Gate for the past few weeks. The vendors at the Darya Ganj Sunday book bazaar were removed after a Delhi HC order.

Advertising

Arvind Mishra, who runs a stall, said, “Back on the road we could make Rs 4,000-5,000 per day… Here, footfall has dipped.”

Around 160 vendors set up shop at the Mahila Haat on Sunday as many protested at Asaf Ali Road against the eviction.

Manish Kapoor, a protester, said, “They evicted us without following due procedure as per Street Vendors Act.” Officials at the North MCD said the site was chosen after deliberations with the vendors. The former president of the bazaar’s welfare association, Subhash Chand Agarwal (80) said, “The Mahila Haat location is wrong… If they keep removing us it will lose its value.”