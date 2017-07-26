At least six dead as vehicles collide on NH-24 in Delhi

“It was a horrific accident as the sound was too much. It felt as if a bomb has exploded,” an eyewitness said. (Source: ANI photo) “It was a horrific accident as the sound was too much. It felt as if a bomb has exploded,” an eyewitness said. (Source: ANI photo)

At least six people were killed and three others injured after two vehicles collided on National Highway (NH)-24 in Delhi in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident happened around 3 am. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, according to news agency ANI.

ANI quoted an eyewitness as saying: “A dumper jumped off the divider and hit an Innova, carrying a total of nine people.” He also said, “Five people died on the spot and four others were taken to a hospital. One succumbed to injuries later.”

“It was a horrific accident as the sound was too much. It felt as if a bomb has exploded,” he added.

The required police personnel also reached the spot after locals called the Police Control Room (PCR).

More details are awaited.

