Fire breaks out outside Sonia Gandhi Camp in RK Puram, no casualties

At least eight shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in an area outside Sonia Gandhi Camp in Sector 7 of New Delhi’s R K Puram on Sunday. However, no casualties or injuries were reported.

Advertising

Five fire tenders were pressed to service immediately after the fire department received the information around 5.15pm, the officials said.

“At least eight shanties located opposite Nivedita Kunj in RK Puram, Sector 7, were gutted after a fire broke out. However, the fire was brought under control by 5.50pm,” a fire official told PTI. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.