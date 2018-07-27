Follow Us:
Friday, July 27, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

At least 36 cows found dead at cowshed in Delhi

The cowshed has 1,400 cows and it is suspected that the 36 cows died due to "some disease".

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: July 27, 2018 4:54:31 pm
At least 36 cows found dead at cowshed in Delhi The cowshed has 1,400 cows and it is suspected that the 36 cows died due to “some disease. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/File)

Thirty-six cows were found dead at a cowshed in the Chhawla area in Dwarka, the Delhi Police said today.

Police were informed about the deaths of the cows at around 12.30 pm today. The cowshed has 1,400 cows and it is suspected that the 36 cows died due to “some disease”, they said.

A team of doctors is on the spot. Further details are awaited.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement