At least 36 cows found dead at cowshed in Delhi

The cowshed has 1,400 cows and it is suspected that the 36 cows died due to “some disease. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/File) The cowshed has 1,400 cows and it is suspected that the 36 cows died due to “some disease. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/File)

Thirty-six cows were found dead at a cowshed in the Chhawla area in Dwarka, the Delhi Police said today.

Police were informed about the deaths of the cows at around 12.30 pm today. The cowshed has 1,400 cows and it is suspected that the 36 cows died due to “some disease”, they said.

36 cows reported dead at a cow shelter in Chhawala. Police claiming they may have died due to disease . Team of doctors deputed to be spot @IndianExpress — Anand Mohan (@mohanreports) July 27, 2018

A team of doctors is on the spot. Further details are awaited.

