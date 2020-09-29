At launch event in Jamia, V-C makes pitch for funding

She also appealed to the minister to release complete funds for the School of Education.

Jamia Millia Islamia virtually inaugurated a new School of Education building on Monday, with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank as the chief guest. During her inauguration address, Jamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar stated that university is now working towards a strong focus on medical education.

Appealing to the ministry to consider funds to the university to pursue this, she said, “Within Jamia, there will be a medical centre, a government medical college with a hospital… The lack and need for this has been felt for a long time and has increased in the time of Covid, especially where Jamia is located because there is no medical college for a great distance and no good government hospital either.”

She also appealed to the minister to release complete funds for the School of Education. “Out of the sanctioned Rs 9.5 crore, keeping in mind which we had started work on the school of education, we have received only Rs 5.77 crore. Because of this, we had to take a lot from overdraft. We have accomplished the project with Rs 6.42 crore but I appeal to you to consider recurring and non-recurring expenditure and release the rest of the funds so the centre can be equipped with all that is required for modern education,” she said.

Saying that the newly constructed building of the School of Education is foundational to the New Education Policy, the education minister said, “I see all our universities and I feel proud that we are not behind the world at all. We are at the peak in all areas… These universities are the foundation of the nation.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd