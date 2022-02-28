At Lakshmibai College library, RFID system to check theft

To prevent theft and keep track of books being borrowed by students, Delhi University’s Lakshmibai

College has decided to introduce a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) System in the Central Library for automation of the library system. About 80,000 books will be RFID-tagged under this.

Currently, in DU, Ramjas College, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women have automated library systems.

According to authorities at the college, every year about 1,000 books go missing from the library. “Sometimes students get the books issued and never return them. While some students just take the books without even registering them at the library reception. The RFID system will help the college to keep track of

books that have been issued to students,” said college Principal Pratyusha Vatsala.

“We have been planning this for so long but it got delayed due to Covid and other reasons. Beside, colleges were closed (due to the pandemic). Now that physical classes have started and students are coming, we have decided to introduce the system. We gave the project to the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD). Tenders have been floated and the library will be automated in the next one month,” she added.

Besides tagging books, the library’s door will also be RFID tagged like the ones in shopping malls. For instance, if any student takes books without approval and tries to exit the premises, an alarm will go off at the exit gate. The tag can also be used to check if the students have damaged the books.

“It will also help to keep a database and physically verify each book with its entry in the Koha (library) software. It will also help to identify books that have errors and make necessary corrections, and improve database accuracy. It will also reduce the workload of library staff,” said a PWD official.

Other library items and shelves will also be RFID tagged and integrated with computer records. Books will be labelled with tags and paper stickers.

“The RFID chip used in the tag will be designed specifically for library usage, that is, it will have three sections — a lockable section for item identification, a rewritable section for library-specific use, and a security function (EAS) for item anti-theft (which can be activated and deactivated). The chip will also have a multi-read function, which means several tags can be read at the same time,” the official added.

Further, automated RFID technology kiosks will also be set up at the library where students can issue and return the books themselves.

Once the system is in place, students will also be issued RFID smart library cards, said officials.

The PWD has floated tenders for implementing the RFID technology system and the approximate budget of this project is Rs 32.84 lakh. The system will be implemented by the end of March.