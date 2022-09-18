scorecardresearch
At Kartavya Path, mega show will go on

There are also patriotic songs and cultural programmes on the freedom movement. (Express File Photo)

As the four-day carnival set up by the Ministry of Culture at the newly inaugurated Kartavya Path, with drone shows and cultural performances by regional artists, came to an end, a host of entertainment programmes will be offered by the I&B Ministry for the next month, with a blend of music, dance, street plays, skits and exhibitions.

The performances by artists from the Ministry’s Song & Drama Division will be held at the Step Plaza open-air stage and can be attended for free after sunset every day, and the celebration goes on till 8 pm. Weekends see special events reflecting India’s rich cultural heritage, says a statement by the Ministry, adding that there is also a Raktadan Amrit Mahotsav on September 17. The cultural evenings will see folk dance performances from various states, besides classical dance forms like Kathak and Odissi. Both classical and semi-classical instrumental music performances have been added.

There are also patriotic songs and cultural programmes on the freedom movement. Songs on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose are the mainstay at these events to mark the unveiling of his grand statue. As a tribute to the national hero, each performance ends with the song “kadam kadam badhaye ja”, the marching song of Bose’s Indian National Army.

