At JNU, gates of six buildings removed

Gates of four Schools and two Centres were removed Gates of four Schools and two Centres were removed

Gates of four Schools and two Special Centres at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were Saturday removed by the administration in an alleged attempt to stop the boycott of end-semester examinations that are underway at the university.

The Sunday Express confirmed Saturday that in four schools — SAA, School of Physical Sciences (SPS); School of Computer & Systems Sciences (SC&SS); School of Computational & Integrative Sciences; and two Special Centres — the main doors had been removed.

A security guard at SPS, said, “The doors were removed in the afternoon by JNU security office. We were not told why this was being done.”

The university V-C, Registrar and Chief Security Officer did not respond to calls and texts by The Sunday Express.

The V-C, M Jagadesh Kumar, however alleged that some students attacked him Saturday when he went to SAA. Police said no complaint or FIR has been filed in this regard.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), however, claimed “his car tried to run over a student, whilst injuring other students near his car”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App