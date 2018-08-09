At JNU convocation, mention of national security, immigrants

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar Wednesday said students needed to engage “more closely with society” because of the challenges faced by the country, among them the threat of “illegal immigrants” and “national security”.

He was speaking at the second convocation of the university, held after 46 years. Chancellor and NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat was the chief guest at the event, which saw PhD degrees being awarded to around 400 PhD students.

“Your generation has to engage with society more closely as compared to your predecessors, because the challenges faced by human society today are enormous — climate change, food security, energy security, clean water scarcity, health risks, degrading biodiversity, manmade and natural disasters, terrorism and illegal emigrants posing the threat to national security and so on,” said Kumar.

“But the solutions to such problems cannot emanate only from scientific and technological innovations. The partnership between social sciences and sciences is what JNU is so well known for ,” he said.

“JNU campus is a microcosm of the Indian nation drawing students from every nook and corner of the country and from every group and stratum of the society,” said chief guest Saraswat.

Some students who were supposed to get the PhD degree said they did not register, citing the cutting of MPhil and PhD seats by the varsity.

