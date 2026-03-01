At Jantar Mantar rally, Kejriwal says BJP Govt’s days are numbered: ‘They are driven only by desire for power’

AAP national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal celebrates after being discharged in the Delhi excise policy case on Friday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Days after a court discharged him, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the excise policy case, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a rally at Jantar Mantar on Friday afternoon and said the countdown for the BJP Government’s end had begun.

“Aaj ke din se BJP ki ulti ginti shuru hogayi hai,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief also trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Both Modi and Amit Shah have for many years said that Kejriwal is corrupt and that he has taken bribes. But the judge told Modi, ‘You’re wrong, Kejriwal is kattar imaandaar (stubbornly honest)’,” he said, adding that the trial court’s order was a tight slap on the BJP.