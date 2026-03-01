At Jantar Mantar rally, Kejriwal says BJP Govt’s days are numbered: ‘They are driven only by desire for power’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Days after a court discharged him, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the excise policy case, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a rally at Jantar Mantar on Friday afternoon and said the countdown for the BJP Government’s end had begun.
“Aaj ke din se BJP ki ulti ginti shuru hogayi hai,” Kejriwal said.
The AAP chief also trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
“Both Modi and Amit Shah have for many years said that Kejriwal is corrupt and that he has taken bribes. But the judge told Modi, ‘You’re wrong, Kejriwal is kattar imaandaar (stubbornly honest)’,” he said, adding that the trial court’s order was a tight slap on the BJP.
“To defeat the AAP, both Modi and Shah ensured that the ministers were kept behind bars, because of which Delhi is crying now. Schools have been shut, the AQI (air quality index) is poor, there are no sewer lines, and people are getting black water at their homes,” he said.
“The Government can open any file that I had signed and show me where the corruption is. I love my India,” the former chief minister said.
He said he had formed the AAP to make India a better country.
Over 10,000 bus marshals, along with nurses, doctors, and pharmacists allegedly removed from Mohalla Clinics, and DTC contractual drivers who lost their jobs, attended the rally.
“People were frustrated with Congress and then voted the BJP to power in 2014. I want to ask, ‘12 saal hogaye Modi ji ko. Kuch badla aapne?’ Education, employment, … all sectors have been destroyed. They have destroyed the whole country,” he said, adding that while other countries had reached the moon, India was still struggling with open drains.
“Inhe desh nahi chalana, unhe sirf satta ki hawas hai (They do not want to run the country; they are driven only by the desire for power),” Kejriwal targeted Modi and Shah. “You work for power, and I work for the county,”
Kejriwal also declared support for Delhi Transport Corporation staff, doctors, and nurses who have lost jobs.
Speaking on the occasion, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the Central Government harmed the interests of its farmers on tariffs by bowing to pressure from US President Donald Trump.
“We want a PM who speaks about schools, employment, traders, and health. Modi ko hatana hai, Kejriwal ko baithana hai (Modi must be removed, and Kejriwal must take his place),” he said.
“Kejriwal tum sangharsh kro, hum tumhaare saath hai (Kejriwal, you fight; we are with you),” the AAP leader said.
