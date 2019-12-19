‘Love in return for hate’: At Jantar Mantar, protesters offer roses to security personnel

Protesters said even if they were lathi-charged, their message would be “love in return for hatred”. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Protesters said even if they were lathi-charged, their message would be “love in return for hatred”. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

As a massive crowd gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Thursday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, some participants handed out roses to security personnel, saying even if they were lathi-charged, their message would be “love in return for hatred”.

Lawyers participating in the demonstration offered legal assistance to protestors in case they were detained by the Delhi Police.

The protestors, including students and activists, gathered at Jantar Mantar after they were not allowed to hold demonstrations near the Red Fort and Mandi House, where prohibitory orders have been imposed.

Sandeep Dhiman, a protester, was quoted by PTI as saying, “They can lathicharge us as much as they want, we will still offer them roses. Love in return for hatred. We are ready to face their tear gas and water canons.”

Help desks were set up by volunteers at Jantar Mantar even as stationary was provided for making fresh posters. Announcements were also made about food packets available at the help desk.

“They (police) can block the roads and close the metro stations. Let people walk through each street. Let each street be remembered in history for these protests,” Ramesh Ram, a law student, was quoted by PTI as saying.

A human chain was formed at both Jantar Mantar and Red Fort to make space for Muslim protesters to offer ‘namaaz’. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) A human chain was formed at both Jantar Mantar and Red Fort to make space for Muslim protesters to offer ‘namaaz’. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

A human chain was formed at both Jantar Mantar and Red Fort to make space for Muslim protesters to offer ‘namaaz’.

“We respect every religion, the government wants to divide us while there is no division in our hearts,” PTI quoted Rajeeb Das, one of the protesters leading the human chain formation, as saying.

