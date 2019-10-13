At jan sabha, Yogendra Yadav takes aim at BJP and opposition

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav Saturday launched an attack on the BJP and opposition parties in Gurgaon, criticising them for poor governance and infighting.

Advertising

Speaking at a jan sabha organised in support of Sheilza Bhatia, the party’s candidate from the constituency, he said that people “do not have the courage” to admit that the party has fared poorly in governance. “People here make big, beautiful houses, but when they come out, they see that roads are broken, sewers don’t work. The beautiful houses are a result of their hard work, and the broken roads of poor governance. I have one request for BJP — don’t make new promises, just give an account of how many promises that you made five years ago have been fulfilled,” said Yadav.

Speaking of the opposition, he added, “When Haryana looks at the opposition, it finds that it doesn’t exist. We have only one slogan in this election, nikammi sarkar, vipaksh bhi bekaar, swaraj ki seeti ab ki baar.”