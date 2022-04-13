At Jamia, a protest against Sunday’s JNU violence

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia held a protest at the university’s campus Tuesday to protest against the violence that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru University days earlier.

Around 50 students from the university were present at the protest, which started from JMI’s History Lawn and culminated at gate number 8. There was a heavy police presence outside the gate as well. The protest was jointly organised by the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), All India Students Association (AISA), Campus Front of India, Fraternity Movement, AIRSO and DISSC

On Sunday, violence broke out on the JNU campus between students from two groups of students. Left activists accused the members of the ABVP of attempting to stop non-vegetarian food from being cooked and served at Kaveri hostel, and the ABVP members alleged the Left activists of attempting to disturb a havan for Ram Navami in the same hostel.

Musab Qazi, National Secretary of the Students Islamic Organisation of India, said: “There are two main reasons for this protest. One of course is the violence that took place at JNU on Sunday, where some students were roughed up by ABVP goons. Second are the various incidents of rioting that happened on Ram Navami all across the country. Some 20-25 such incidents have been reported.”

Qazi said that the foremost demand of this protest was that the government at the state and central level, and the administration at JNU, take action against those who indulged in the violence. “Through their inaction, the administration is giving patronage to these gundas” added Qazi.

“The rising incidents of violence call into question the role of administration, police and courts. The Muslim community across the country is under siege. We demand the government to protect Muslim lives and properties and take stringent action against Hindutva rioters.” said Musaddiq Mubeen, president, SIO JMI.

Wajiha Jameel, a student of mass media at JMI, with many friends studying at JNU, spoke about Sunday’s incident: “In JNU, you have a choice in what you want to eat, there is both non-vegetarian and vegetarian food served, so there is no reason for such a fight to take place.” Asked about the different versions of what happened, Jameel responded: “The whole incident started only when members of the ABVP shooed away the meat vendor at JNU. We have spoken to the students there and if the ABVP is giving a different story, then it is completely untrue.”

Asked about the heavy police presence at the scene Mubeen said “They’ve always treated Jamia this way; if there is any call for protests, all this police comes very quickly. In fact, today there’s relatively less police present.”

The AISA Jamia’s press release also stated: “When the students arrived at Jamia campus in the morning, the campus had been turned into a police colony as it usually at the mention of any political gathering. Nevertheless, dozens of students gathered inside gate number 8, Jamia Milia Islamia against the complete inaction of Delhi Police in identifying and arresting the perpetrators of JNU violence.”