At India Habitat Centre, a festival where life, memory and loss take centre stage

The India Habitat Theatre Festival 2026 returns from September 18 to 27, bringing nine mainstage productions and three additional contemporary theatrical productions in Hindi, English, Tamil and Punjabi to the Capital.

On a theatre stage, a single father and his neurodivergent son try to find their way through a world that does not quite understand them. Elsewhere, a Shakespearean actor loses his grip on memory, slowly surrendering to dementia.

For 10 days this September, the Stein Auditorium at India Habitat Centre (IHC) will become a space for such encounters. The India Habitat Theatre Festival 2026 returns from September 18 to 27, bringing nine mainstage productions and three additional contemporary theatrical productions in Hindi, English, Tamil and Punjabi to the Capital.

Prof Dr K G Suresh, Director of IHC, calls this year’s festival “more humane than ever”. “It talks about life, death and in between. These aspects are blended and shaped in art and movement,” he says.