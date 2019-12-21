Delhi: At India Gate and Jamia Campus, protests are alive

At the protest at India Gate, Friday. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha) At the protest at India Gate, Friday. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

As violence was breaking out at Delhi Gate Friday evening, hundreds of people gathered at India Gate for another protest against the new citizenship law.

With their phone flashlights in hand, the protesters read the Preamble of the Constitution in unison — a practice now common at protests against the new Act — after sunset.

Along with students and activists, many had travelled to the venue as they were unable to protest, mostly due to police restrictions in their localities. A group of five friends from Ghaziabad — where CrPC section 144 was in force along with the rest of UP, and mobile internet connectivity was suspended — were among those at the spot.

“After today’s afternoon prayers, people tried coming out of the mosque to protest against the Act, but were chased away by police in Kaila Bhatta. We then got WhatsApp messages about the protest here at India Gate, so we came to exercise our right,” said Muhammad Junaid (28), who works in a private company.

Similarly, many protesters came from Seelampur, where violence had broken out between protesters and police Tuesday.

“Around 30 of us left from Seelampur together for Jama Masjid to attend the afternoon protest, but we were unable to get there as the area had been heavily barricaded. Some managed to get in, the rest of us walked to Jantar Mantar, where we heard of another protest, but there too we were chased away. Finally, we found out about this protest and came here. This is a safe place to protest,” said Maqsoon Alam (47), an e-rickshaw driver. Several people from Old Delhi had also made their way to India Gate.

Meanwhile, outside Jamia Millia Islamia, songs about ‘Nari shakti’, ‘Modi-shah ki tanashahi’ and ‘Dilli Police ki maar’ marked protests by locals and college students Friday. Young artists from Mumbai and Delhi came to perform songs, mostly parodies of Bollywood numbers, to support Jamia students. Locals were also offered tea and biryani, wrapped in the paper on which was written, ‘No NRC and no CAA’.

Aamir Aziz, famous for his song ‘Achhe Din Blues’, recited a poem: ‘Tum goliyo se humein maar zarur sakte ho, lekin hum marr jayeein ye zaruri nahi’. He spoke about resistance and praised women, who led many protests across the city.

Artist Asif Tanha, who claimed he has been named in two FIRs, said, “I was injured after the protest Sunday, but police have still been blaming me for instigating other students and for rioting.”

Protests started in Jamia a week ago. Since then, protesters have not vacated the space outside the university and organised a sit-in protest every day.

“Our student committee is busy with protesting, arranging meals for protesters, managing traffic on the street and handling the public. We will continue to protest till the government changes its stance,” said Shah Alam, a student from Jamia.

Students used ropes and barricades to make boundaries and ensure protesters don’t block traffic. Fatima (45), a housewife from Batla House, said: “We saw how brutally police attacked children inside the library. I have never participated in a protest before this, but those images moved me,” she said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App