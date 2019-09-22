At IIT-Delhi: Mock eggs made using lentils

A “mock egg” in the form of a pale-yellow slurry made of lentils, identical to an egg in taste and nutritional value, was one of the projects showcased at the third IIT-Delhi Industry Day Saturday. At least 200 project prototypes created by faculty members and researchers were put on show.

With moong dal as its main ingredient, the vegan mock egg was developed by a team led by Dr Kavya Dashora of the Centre for Rural Development and Technology from IIT-Delhi. “It is made up of five lentils and the price is the same as that of a brown egg: Rs 20-25 per dozen, and 250 ml of this would equal at least five eggs,” said a team-member.

A nano composites-infused fabric for inflatable balloons, which can be used for aerial surveillance and security purposes, has been developed by Dr Mangala Joshi from the Department of Textile Technology as a part of a DRDO-sponsored Joint Advanced Technology Centre initiative. “India imports this fabric. It is more resilient to UV radiation, has more holding capacity and doesn’t allow leakage of helium or hydrogen gas. So they asked us to develop it indigenously. This has been a five-year-long project,” said Joshi. Other projects by the IIT-Delhi faculty included a personal body armour and bioresorbable vascular stents or dental implant systems, among others. A new corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding policy decision was announced by Niti Aayog member Dr V K Paul, to boost research funding at IITs.

The new policy is meant to help India become an innovation-led economy, said Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi. “We are not only looking for collaborations with the industry but we also want the industry to treat them as a part of their innovation ecosystem,” said Rao, adding that the policy will “boost research funding in institutions like IIT-D and promote collaborations between academia and industry.”