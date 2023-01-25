scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

At Home with the L-G, with a visit by Kejriwal to ‘mark attendance’

Over the past few weeks, tensions have escalated, with Kejriwal accusing Saxena of taking decisions on matters that fall under the purview of the elected government, a charge denied by the L-G Office.

Though L-G Saxena and Kejriwal’s government have been at loggerheads with each other, on Tuesday, the two were all smiles as they greeted each other

Held after a two-year gap because of Covid, the ‘At Home’ hosted by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and his wife Sangita Saxena, saw tensions between him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal take a backseat for a few minutes.

The ‘At Home’, which is a traditional meet and greet held before Republic Day and Independence Day, was also attended by Delhi Lok Sabha MPs Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma; Delhi minister Imran Hussain; several MLAs; representatives of Foreign Missions in India, and bureaucrats.

L-G Saxena and Kejriwal’s Delhi government have been at loggerheads with each other since the former took charge early last year. Over the past few weeks, tensions have escalated, with Kejriwal accusing Saxena of taking decisions on matters that fall under the purview of the elected government, a charge denied by the L-G Office.

On Tuesday, however, the two were all smiles as they greeted each other. It is customary for the CM to attend the ‘At Home’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Run Of Millet Fare
Delhi Confidential: No Run Of Millet Fare
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship

“Main apni hazri lagaane aaya hoon (I have come to mark my attendance),” Kejriwal laughed and told Saxena.

More from Delhi

The ‘At Home’ also saw guests from various walks of life, including freedom fighters, Padma Awardees from Delhi, students of government and private schools and colleges, families of martyrs of Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service, sportspersons, Paralympians, sanitation workers, priests and religious leaders. Officials at the Raj Niwas said this was the first time that the event was open to common people, alongside politicians, bureaucrats and other dignitaries, who have traditionally been a part of the event.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 05:27 IST
Next Story

Co-location case: SEBI to appeal against SAT order

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close