At Home with the L-G, with a visit by Kejriwal to ‘mark attendance’

Held after a two-year gap because of Covid, the ‘At Home’ hosted by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and his wife Sangita Saxena, saw tensions between him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal take a backseat for a few minutes.

The ‘At Home’, which is a traditional meet and greet held before Republic Day and Independence Day, was also attended by Delhi Lok Sabha MPs Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma; Delhi minister Imran Hussain; several MLAs; representatives of Foreign Missions in India, and bureaucrats.

L-G Saxena and Kejriwal’s Delhi government have been at loggerheads with each other since the former took charge early last year. Over the past few weeks, tensions have escalated, with Kejriwal accusing Saxena of taking decisions on matters that fall under the purview of the elected government, a charge denied by the L-G Office.

On Tuesday, however, the two were all smiles as they greeted each other. It is customary for the CM to attend the ‘At Home’.

“Main apni hazri lagaane aaya hoon (I have come to mark my attendance),” Kejriwal laughed and told Saxena.

The ‘At Home’ also saw guests from various walks of life, including freedom fighters, Padma Awardees from Delhi, students of government and private schools and colleges, families of martyrs of Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service, sportspersons, Paralympians, sanitation workers, priests and religious leaders. Officials at the Raj Niwas said this was the first time that the event was open to common people, alongside politicians, bureaucrats and other dignitaries, who have traditionally been a part of the event.