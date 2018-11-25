At Haryana rally, Delhi CM Kejriwal talks schools and soldiers

Speaking at the ‘school and hospital rally’ in Gurgaon, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday slammed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the Haryana government for the “poor” condition of schools and hospitals in the state. He asked people to “tolerate” the situation for “one more year,” after which AAP would come to power.

“In 70 years, no party has spoken about schools and hospitals. Schools are in a bad condition in Haryana. They are lying in ruins, as if they are not children but animals. If we can fix government schools in Delhi in three years, why couldn’t Khattar do it within four years? He does not want to,” said Kejriwal. He also criticised the state government for allowing private schools to increase fees every year “for no reason”.

“The people of Haryana must demand that there should be no more increase in fees. Khattar sahab is the Chief Minister of the public of Haryana and he will have to listen to them. If he does not, in one year the Aam Aadmi Party will form its government here, and I will return the money to you with interest,” he said. Kejriwal also took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising questions on his attitude towards Pakistan, and demanding that soldiers be given more “respect”.

“Till when will our soldiers suffer? Till when will Pakistan keep disrespecting us? Modiji, when you fought the 2014 elections, you had said you will get 10 heads for one, and will teach Pakistan a lesson. When we saw you were sitting with the Pakistanis and cutting their birthday cake, we were hurt. This is an insult to India,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also brought up the attack on him at the Delhi Secretariat. “A few days ago, they orchestrated an attack on me. In two years, this is the fourth attack on me. The Delhi Chief Minister’s security is the responsibility of the central government. If in two years, I am attacked four times, then it does occur that they are behind it,” alleged Kejriwal, going on to call this period the “second fight for independence”.

Kejriwal also turned down the demand of AAP MLAs to discontinue the Rs 1 crore compensation scheme to families of Delhi Police personnel killed in the line of duty. He said that Delhi Police is “my family” and the entire force should not be castigated for the act of some senior officials “who are politically motivated”. “I have been attacked twice in the last one month. Some of our MLAs got furious over the attack and said that the Rs 1 crore policy should not cover the Delhi Police, but I don’t agree with it at all. Delhi Police is my family, it’s a part of my family,” the CM said, after handing over two cheques to the families of constables Birendra Singh and Deepak Kumar in Palam.