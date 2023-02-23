At Haryana panchayat, clamour for ‘UP model’

Speakers at a mahapanchayat in Haryana’s Hathin, organised in support of Monu Manesar and his associates, urged the Haryana government to learn from the Uttar Pradesh government and adopt a “bulldozer type” approach to tackle cattle smuggling. The event comes against the backdrop of the alleged murder of two men from Rajasthan by cow vigilantes.

At the event, attended by 400 people, including members of Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and cow vigilante groups, attendees reiterated their demand for a CBI probe into the case and warned the Rajasthan government against initiating legal action against gau rakshaks.

One of the speakers, Acharya Azad, vice-president of Gau Raksha Dal Haryana, said, “Cow slaughter must end. I want to request Khattar sahab… aap ek din ke liye Yogi ban jao (Become Yogi for one day). No one will be able to harm cows in Mewat then. Chala do bulldozer. It has been eight years. When will Khattar sahab become Yogi, I do not understand… Our police are not weak. This is a long fight.”

Ved Nagar, national president of the Gau Raksha Hindu Dal, said, “I want to tell the Haryana police chief to take training from Uttar Pradesh DGP and its government for 20 days or a month; no one in Mewat will then dare to indulge in cattle slaughter.”

Azad added, “In Ghasera village (in Mewat), Mahatma Gandhi made a big mistake by convincing Muslims not to migrate. Otherwise they would have gone to Pakistan and there would be no cattle slaughter or other crimes.”

Surendra Jain, central joint general secretary, VHP, said, “I want to congratulate Bajrang Dal and Gau Raksha Dal. Where police were beaten up, our (Bajrang Dal) members now go there and beat up cattle smugglers; they catch them and hand them over to the police.”

Throwing a “challenge” to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Jain said, “I challenge Gehlot to arrest cow vigilantes… His jails will fall short of space. Unless a CBI probe is initiated, we will not let the Rajasthan police arrest anyone. Just for a few Muslim votes, they are betraying… Hindu society. Your voice should be so loud that it becomes clear to him in Jaipur that his Talibani police cannot do anything.”

Advertisement

“Just notice the area around Mewat. Where will you go after slaughtering cattle? You cannot escape. There will be more panchayats all over Haryana and even a blind person will see that Hindus will not allow cattle slaughter,” added Jain.

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, former president of the district bar association in Gurgaon and among the organisers of panchayat in Manesar on Tuesday, said, “Yesterday in Manesar, we showed the Rajasthan police that if they set foot in Manesar, they won’t return the same way… Forget Rajasthan police, if any police force in India raises an eye at Monu or his family, we’ll blind them.”