At Haryana manufacturing units, working from home not an option as sales slump

Even as employees at several multinational corporations and IT firms in Gurgaon have started working from home as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in the last few days, this isn’t a viable option for those in the manufacturing sector.

Officials at manufacturing units, however, said several measures have been taken to protect employees and make them aware of precautions they can take at a personal level.

While some organisations are focusing more on physical precautions, such as providing sanitisers and masks, others are also emphasising on mental health of workers and providing them “counselling”.

“We have been taking several proactive actions in the manufacturing sector for almost 10 days. We began with counselling of workers and staff, including extensive counselling on maintaining personal hygiene. Their living conditions outside the factory are not very hygienic, so we guided them on what to avoid and how to enforce personal cleanliness,” said Animesh Saxena, CEO of Neetee Apparel LLP, which has a manufacturing unit in Udyog Vihar.

On physical measures taken, he said, “When workers come into the factory, we conduct a thermal check of their temperatures and make them clean their hands with sanitiser. Liquid soap and sanitisers have been provided at convenient places. Masks have also been made available.”

At Maruti Suzuki, a company spokesperson said a slew of measures have been taken, including replacement of the biometric attendance system with a punch card system. Employees are also being requested to avoid large meetings and events, and to extensively use tele- and video-conferencing facilities.

“Access to sanitisers within the premises is in abundance, and face masks and sanitisers are also being made available at discounted rates. We are also carrying out frequent cleaning of all public areas, furniture, door handles, washrooms, canteens, and vehicles ferrying company staff,” said the spokesperson.

At Honda Motorcycle Scooter and India (HMSI), while officials could not be contacted for comment, members of the workers’ union said apart from stopping biometric punching, workers have been asked to wear uniforms at home instead of changing on the premises.

“Earlier, we would change into our uniforms in the locker room; now we have to wear the uniform at home so there is no gathering in the locker room. Masks were in use in a lot of departments earlier too, but now they are trying to make that 100%,” said union president Suresh Gaur.

Deepak Maini, general secretary of the Gurugram Industrial Association, claimed measures such as providing sanitisers and masks were being taken at the industry level as well.

“Most of our members are from the garment and automobile industry, who cannot work from home, so we have told them to take as many precautions as possible. We have asked them to provide masks to workers, and have given 10,000 masks to our members at a cost of Rs 2 each. We are also providing gel-based sanitisers at a cost of Rs 250 each to members. We have been doing this for the last 15 days,” he said.

Despite operations continuing as usual so far, officials from these manufacturing set-ups said they are concerned about the future. Many called the virus a “double whammy” for them — it has increased costs due to the precautionary measures being taken for employees and has also adversely affected their finances by causing a fall in business.

“Manesar is a big export hub of garments and textiles. In the last four-five days, a big crisis has emerged with buyers canceling many orders. Europe — a big export market for textiles and apparel from India — is on a lockdown, so malls and stores there have been closed,” said Saxena.

“This is peak season for our exports from India, but orders from there have been either placed on hold or cancelled. This can create a major job crisis — if factories don’t have work, they will start letting people go,” he said.

Manmohan Gaind, vice-president of Manesar Industries Welfare Association, reiterated this. “Business has gone down drastically. We have a lot of exporters, and they are very worried whether the orders they are manufacturing right now will be shipped or not, because the situation in the West is full of panic.”

Officials also said the “confidence” of their workers has been affected. “So far, factories were working in capacity. But most workers are migrants, who have been getting calls from their families to return home. So many are concerned,” said Saxena.

Gaind added, “Fear of the unknown is gripping the minds of people. All kinds of rumours are going around. It has a huge impact on the confidence of workers.”

HMSI employees’ union president Suresh Gaur also said fear among workers is increasing every day. “But everyone continues to go to work. There is little choice. We all need the money.”

