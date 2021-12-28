At Gurgaon civic body meeting, officials focus on improving parks

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram Monday passed a resolution to hike park maintenance rates from Rs 3 per square metre to Rs 4 in its House Meeting. The commissioner also directed officials to form a committee comprising horticulture experts and councillors to oversee the work of ward committees and RWAs in maintenance of parks.

In the last house meeting, a sub-committee had been formed to discuss the issue of increasing park maintenance rates and in its report, it had floated the Rs 4 figure. Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, the MCG commissioner, said, “Those RWAs or ward committees who are not maintaining parks properly, work will be withdrawn from them. A committee will be constituted to investigate and will submit report in 15 days.” Several councillors opposed payment of Rs 2 crore every month by the corporation as Faridabad’s tipping charge for garbage fees.

Mahesh Dayma, councillor, ward 30, raised the issue of encroachments: “Banjara market in sector 56 is a heavy encroachment zone. This causes unnecessary traffic during rush hour and causes nuisance for people…”