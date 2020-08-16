At Gurgaon, Chautala keeps focus on youth employment

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala

Introduction of an ordinance to reserve 75 % employment for Haryana residents in the upcoming Assembly session, assisting the state’s youth to prepare for competitive exams, and relocating Maruti Suzuki Pvt Ltd’s Gurgaon plant within Haryana itself are three strategies the Haryana government is looking to adopt in the coming months to increase employment opportunities for people from the state, said Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala at the Independence Day function held at Gurgaon’s Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons after the event, Chautala said, “The ordinance, through which the labour department will reserve 75% jobs in the private sector in Haryana for the state’s residents, will be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session. The employment department is also the first in India to take an initiative to train Haryana’s youth for the Public Service Commission and other competitive exams, with the aid of CSR from industries. This will help ensure the youth is able to secure jobs not only in Haryana but also at senior levels in the Centre.”Under this initiative, 50,000 youth who have secured more than 90 percentile will be roped in and trained.

On shifting the Gurgaon Maruti Suzuki plant, Chautala said, “Considering the company’s requirement of over 700 acres of land, we have shortlisted sites at Sohna, Jhajjar and Sonepat and sent them a proposal. We have faith that if the plant is relocated, it will be relocated within Haryana itself, and create employment for people of the state”.

