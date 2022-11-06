At event, back and forth between Haryana CM Khattar, crowd over waste unit

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday inaugurated two road infrastructure projects — Basai flyover and underpass at Mahavir Chowk — developed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) at a cost of Rs 140 crore. During the event, he also spoke about the concerns of locals residing in and near Basai on setting up a waste processing unit/material recovery facility in a five-acre land near the village. At one point, his speech was interrupted by locals who voiced their opposition, resulting in a repartee.

Khattar said, “We started Bandhwari project several years ago, and at the time of starting, huge piles of waste was dumped there. The concessionaire had set a condition that they need 10 acres of vacant land to start setting up a waste-to-energy plant. So, we started clearing it, but as we clear it, simultaneously more waste generated from Gurgaon and Manesar [over 1200 tonnes] is dumped there and then processed. So, we are unable to clear the area… we need a temporary site.”

He added, “This is only a temporary step for six to eight months, one should not think it is permanent. We need land for some time to vacate 10 acres of land at Bandhwari, so the plant can be set up.”

Mentioning health hazards for locals, some residents responded from the crowd: “Nothing is temporary… this dumping ground will become permanent. Dump waste 15 km outside the city.”

The Chief Minister replied, “If you are opposed to this, I will visit this site in the next 10 days or a fortnight to review the situation.”

With residents continuing to voice their disagreements, Khattar asked the villagers to identify and provide 10 acres of land where this facility could be shifted. “You decide and give us 10 acres, we will shift it there… There will be some trouble for six months, people at Bandhwari are also bearing… I will start living in this village for a year… my job is to ensure that the city is clean,” said Khattar.

Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daulatabad then walked up to the CM and suggested an alternate site. “The MLA has suggested another site for the processing unit. We will survey the land next week and if suitable, the facility will be shifted there,” said Khattar, resulting in applause from the crowd.

Advocate Dharambir, former sarpanch, Basai, said, “We will protest if this processing unit is not shifted. Waste is being dumped in sector 101 area for several days now. Risk of contamination and consequent serious health hazards due to a high water table and close vicinity of an existing water treatment, storage and pumping facility to the proposed site of solid waste processing plant is very high.”

Meanwhile, the 820-meter Basai flyover, a six-lane highway between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Dwarka Expressway and a foot overbridge were thrown open for the public Saturday. The construction of Railway overbridge, which is part of the project, is underway. The flyover will connect Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to sector 9/9 A will help to reduce traffic congestion at Basai Chowk.

The opening of the 318-meter-long Mahavir Chowk underpass is expected to improve connectivity between Old Delhi-Gurgaon road and bus stand road and facilitate smooth vehicular flow on this intersection which sees heavy traffic flow moving towards civil hospital and Sadar Bazaar. The project, with 2.1 km surface road and a 221-meter elevated walkway, has been executed by Public Works (B&R) Department on behalf of the GMDA.

Khattar said, “These two projects will immensely help in easing traffic congestion and provide residents a safer and faster commuting experience on these city intersections. The present government has bridged the gap in development of New and Old Gurgaon.”