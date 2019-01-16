At DU event, Giriraj bats for checking population

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Tuesday advocated a population control law in India, suggesting that certain communities were especially responsible for the rise in population, which should serve as an alarm bell for Hindus.

Advertising

Speaking at Makar Sankranti celebrations organised by the BJP-backed National Democratic Teachers’ Front at DU’s Hansraj College, Singh said: “The whole world has accepted that a booming population is fatal (ghaatak) for a country’s development. Some people say no, this is God’s gift. We should welcome it.”

Arguing that there was a need to think about who was responsible for the rising population, Singh said there were 164 districts where the Hindu population has fallen, and in 54 districts they have been almost reduced to a minority.

“There are 99.5% Hindus and 0.5% Muslims in my village, but there is social harmony. In the morning, the azaan can be heard from the mosque and even louder sounds can be heard from the temple. So loud that even if God is sleeping after taking a sleeping pill, he will wake up. Secularism is in our DNA; this political secularism has destroyed the country,” said Singh. “Wherever the population of Hindus has fallen, social harmony has been broken.”