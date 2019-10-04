At Delhi’s IP Extension, a different pandal — made of scrap

(Written by Kavita Gusain)

Advertising

A tava for Ganesha’s ears, bicycle chains for hair, a wok for the stomach and canisters for the face — the Durga Puja pandal at Aradhna Park in IP Extension has used only scrap material.

A team of three came up with the idea and used 100 kg of discarded items to come up with the Durga, Ganesh, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartik idols at the pandal.

The idea came from Pinaki Shah, a resident of the colony. Sculptors Mithu Chakravarti and Debasish Mishra then started making sketches and finalised the structure and material they would use.

Advertising

“We wanted to start with material that was used by people in homes and was usually given to kabadiwalas,” Mishra said.

Chakravartri said they used car bonnets and shockers for the body structures and an oil canister for making the mouse. “Small strips of tin were used to make Durga’s hair. This made the look fierce and powerful,” he said.

The material was sourced from the Najafgarh and Mayapuri scrap markets. The idols took two months to complete. Last year, puja committee members had made idols out of newspapers, said Shoumik Bhatacharya, a resident. The idol will not be immersed in the Yamuna and residents are keen on donating it to a museum.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)