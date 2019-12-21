At Delhi’s Connaught Place, a march in favour of the new citizenship law

Protests against the contentious CAA took place across Delhi on Friday. Protests against the contentious CAA took place across Delhi on Friday.

(Written by Ananya Tiwari & Shaardhool Shreenath)

Hundreds of people assembled at Central Park in Connaught Place to support the Citizenship Amendment Act Friday evening.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who attended the event, said, “The people protesting have a fear that NRC will come on the basis of the Act. But NRC has not even been drafted yet.”

Meanwhile, in a video posted on Twitter, Kapil Mishra, who joined BJP from AAP, can be heard leading a crowd and shouting: “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko (Shoot the nation’s traitors).”

Supporters marched around the Inner Circle, with traffic being diverted for them.

For many of those gathered, the Act presents an opportunity for persecuted minorities, particularly Hindus, living in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, to settle peacefully in India.

Naval Kishore Jha (62), of the BJP-affiliated Bijay Vihar Mandal, said, “Kejriwal spreads the myth that this Act is against Muslims, but it is not. It only provides citizenship to Hindus from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who have been in India since before 2014.”

The event was organised by Shekhar Chahal, who runs a social media page.

(Shaardhool Shreenath is an intern with The Indian Express)

