At Delhi School of Economics, some concern over neighbour’s expansion

Delhi University’s plans to expand the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) to the Delhi School of Economics (DSE) campus lawns has led to concerns among alumni, professors and students, who have filed a petition with the vice-chancellor on the need to preserve university commons.

The FMS is adjacent to the DSE campus, with a fence separating the two. A new FMS building is set to come up on the Lecture Theatre (LT) lawns near DSE’s Agriculture Economics Research Centre. When The Indian Express visited DSE on Tuesday, it found a portion of the lawns dug up.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh confirmed: “FMS has a space crunch, so we are trying to create additional space for them. We initially started construction to build two classrooms in the open space; we are now making a detailed project report.”

Singh elaborated that pillars will be constructed outside the AERC building: “We will build the new structure in the open space…We will expand it into five floors without disturbing the AERC building. Keeping the proximity in mind and to protect the essence of schooling for students, we have chosen this space to expand.”

The petition, signed by 248 people including 56 current and former faculty members, 29 research scholars and 163 post-graduate students of DSE, states: “The DSE campus is among the few spaces on the North Campus (unlike most colleges) that is truly open access. We pride ourselves on providing a safe and welcoming space to students and teachers from all departments and colleges. The LT lawns are an important and integral part of the shrinking university commons. These lawns are the collective heritage of the university community and we are all custodians of this heritage.”

Signatories include economist Jean Dreze; former DSE director professor Santosh Panda; Satish Deshpande, a researcher who currently teaches at DU’s Department of Sociology; and Indrani Gupta, professor at the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi.

Dreze, who is an honorary professor at DSE, said: “These open lawns are a treasure not only of D-School but of the entire university campus. I am startled by this unilateral move to dig them up. Surely some consultation is due.”

Professor Panda, who was also former HOD of the Economics department, said: “I looked at the pictures and felt hurt. If the encroachment is really happening, this is not fair. LT Lawns were a part of DSE since the beginning. This has been my home for so many years, it’s like somebody is encroaching on my home… I had invited Amartya Sen in 2007 to interact with students… the annual day function with then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh… all of this took place on these lawns… All the departments have been using the space effectively, it is an asset.” He said that several retired faculty members have signed the petition as they felt strongly about it.

Deshpande said: “My office looks out onto that space. I’ve been a student here in my undergraduate days and a faculty member since 2005. We have so little green space on campus. We should be seeking to preserve it… No doubt departments and other faculties need more space, but we need to think of innovative ways in which available open space is not compromised.”

“I am an alumna and I do care about what happens at my alma mater. The lawns where they are trying to build the structure will cut into the lecture theatre lawns… academic events are held there and it’s also great for students during lecture breaks. DSE is an old institution, and the structure was built in a particular way… the proposed addition would ruin its aesthetics. Institutions must expand, but there must be other ways to do it. In any case, more consultative processes with opinions of major stakeholders should be adopted,” said Indrani Gupta.

Sources at the FMS told The Indian Express that the expansion is in the pipeline. DSE faculty members claimed that the digging started last Thursday. A faculty member said: “This entire space along with the AERC building will now be taken over by the FMS. This is the heart of the entire school’s campus. If the expansion is to happen, the trees will all be gone. This is a beautiful space and there is a lot of spontaneity here. Students play music, and practise theatre. We don’t have such a big open area anywhere here.” When contacted, DSE director Pammi Dua did not comment.