At Delhi mohalla clinic opening, AAP alleges ruckus by BJP

The AAP Saturday alleged that some BJP workers created a ruckus at the inauguration of a mohalla clinic at Ghonda in Babarpur. The party claimed the BJP workers raised slogans demanding the clinic be shut and held placards that read — ‘first open the old clinics, then start the new’.

AAP councillor Rekha Tyagi said BJP workers thronged the inauguration venue, but “our people forced them to run away.” AAP minister Gopal Rai, who inaugurated the clinic, shared a video on Twitter, which showed people raising slogans. “People said mohalla clinic will open and we are with Arvind Kejriwal. Why is BJP worried about opening of a mohalla clinic (sic),” Rai said in the tweet.

BJP Poorvanchal Morcha secretary Neeraj Tiwari, who led the protest, said the “whole (mohalla clinic) exercise is an election gimmick.”

“The structure was there for the past few years, but now that polls are round the corner, AAP is inaugurating it…they do not even have enough medicines or staff, ” Tiwari alleged: “People used to gamble here, but AAP didn’t care then. Most mohalla clinics are closed in nearby areas, so we held a protest.”