Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
At Delhi govt school, squash court, amphitheatre and much more

Sisodia said, "The children coming out of such a unique school will bring laurels to India from all over the world. The Delhi government is committed to providing world-class facilities to the children studying in the government schools."

delhi government school, manish sisodia indian expressThe classrooms would have radiant cooling technology keeping the temperature 8-10 degrees Celsius lower than the outdoors. (Express Photo)
Inspecting Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Mehram Nagar, Deputy CM and education minister Manish Sisodia said the government will turn it into the most advanced school with world class infrastructure, according to a communication from the government on Tuesday.

Sisodia said, “The children coming out of such a unique school will bring laurels to India from all over the world. The Delhi government is committed to providing world-class facilities to the children studying in the government schools.”

The government school is said to have a semi-Olympic size swimming pool, 55 classrooms, an auditorium with a capacity of 750 people, an amphitheatre with a capacity of 1,000 people, eight modern labs, squash courts, and facilities for outdoor and indoor sports activities.

The classrooms would have radiant cooling technology keeping the temperature 8-10 degrees Celsius lower than the outdoors.

Sisodia said that the new building has been designed keeping in mind the overall development of the children. “This school building will be different from the normal schools and the premises will contribute to the learning process of the children. Providing world-class education facilities to children studying in Delhi government schools is our priority,” he said.

delhi government school, manish sisodia, indian express “The Delhi government is committed to providing world-class facilities to the children studying in the government schools”, stated by Manish Sisodia. (Express Photo)

The deputy CM highlighted how the government schools of Delhi have transformed since 2015, since the formation of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s government which made the education system of Delhi his priority.

“It is for the Chief Minister’s vision on education, today the education revolution of Delhi is being discussed all over the world,” he said.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 05:33 IST
