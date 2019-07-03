At Delhi BJP working committee meeting, leaders flag issues

A meeting of the Delhi BJP’s working committee saw differences between senior leaders and concerns over the state unit’s operations come to the fore. The meeting was held Saturday, and BJP working president J P Nadda was also present along with over a hundred members.

According to senior leaders at the meeting, Delhi state unit president Manoj Tiwari expressed reservations regarding party leaders not keeping the state unit in the loop while holding programmes and events.

“Tiwari said senior leaders organise programmes in parks without informing the state unit. He told the gathering that districts presidents then call him, wondering what to do,” said a senior leader present at the meeting.

Tiwari also said that while holding programmes and meeting people was a good thing, the state president and general secretary ought to be kept informed.

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel shared concerns over party workers not being able to reach out to several sections of society. “Goel ji said he visited 21 parks during the day and Tiwari ji visited 21 slums at night as part of his slum stay programme, but wondered what the other leaders were doing,” said a senior leader.

“We might have touched those living in housing societies, villages and unauthorised colonies during elections, but we need to go to these places and tell voters about our plans if we come to power,” the senior leader said, quoting Goel.

Long-time party members said two factions appear to be forming within the party, with older members questioning Tiwari’s role. The singer and actor-turned-politician joined the BJP in 2013 and was made Delhi unit president in 2016.

Several leaders also credited the victory of several Delhi MPs to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to sources, when someone sought to question the role and participation of North West Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans, he offered a response.

“After a leader said that people like Hans, who came to the party two days before the elections won because of Modi ji, he recounted his contribution during UP Assembly elections and Delhi MCD polls,” a party leader said.