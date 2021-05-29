At Delhi airport, random Covid testing since April throws up positivity rate of 5.77%

In the first few days of April, around 900-1,000 passengers were being tested in a day. (Express Photo/File)

Since random testing for Covid-19 began at the Delhi airport around two months ago, 22,926 passengers have been tested of which 1,325 results were positive – a positivity rate of 5.77 per cent.

Testing had begun following orders issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

In the first few days of April, around 900-1,000 passengers were being tested in a day. Since then, fewer tests are being carried out as passenger footfall dipped and Terminal 2 being closed as a result, said an official in-charge of random testing.

While tests were being conducted in the arrival halls of both Terminals 2 and 3 till May 17, they are now conducted in the arrival hall of Terminal 3.

On May 28, 442 RT-PCR tests were conducted and 11 tested positive.

While passengers from all states were being tested at random, there was more emphasis on those from Maharashtra as the state had the highest number of cases when the second wave began, said the official. Of the 22,926 who tested, 3,408 were from Maharashtra and 910 tested positive from among them.

As per the most recent guidelines, passengers from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana require RT-PCR tests before traveling to Delhi.

Besides random testing at the arrival hall, there is a testing facility by Genestrings Diagnostics Centre at Metro Connect Building in T3. Passengers can get tested here and can expect their results in 6-8 hours.