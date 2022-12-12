At Delhi airport, passenger load surges, but security deployment stays at 5,000 since 2017

Even as Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport is handling a passenger traffic of 71.1 million persons per year, the deployment of security personnel has not kept pace. Airport officials told The Indian Express on Sunday that they are managing operations with only 5,000 CISF staffers — a number that has remained the same since 2017.

Currently, Terminal 3 is facing a surge in passengers leading to chaos and long queues at immigration and security. Airport officials attributed this to fewer counters, smaller space, more passengers as well as limited security staff.

As per sources, these 5,000 security personnel cover the entire airport, including all terminals, the cargo area, offices, airport gates, and security check among others.

An official said: “We have held meetings with the Aviation Ministry and conveyed the same to them. In 2017, it was decided that 5,000 men would be sent here for security. At that time, we had around 57-65 million passengers per year. Now, with a passenger load of more than 70 million, we need more personnel on the ground. The December surge is definitely not easy to handle. We can be taking 2-3 lakh passengers (daily) as well. We are now cutting down on flights at peak hours, but this will lead to more problems for flyers.”

Over the past few weeks, several passengers have complained that they have had to wait for three hours or more to gain entry to the airport and for the security check. Visuals from the airport shared on social media show men and women standing in long queues at the immigration and security check area at T3.

While Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said he’s in touch with private airports and deployment will be increased, the problems at the airport continue.

Another official at the airport said, “The deployment of CISF and other agencies must be up to 7,000 but it’s not. We have held meetings with the ministry hoping for a change.”

T3 manages over 500 domestic and 250 international flights. Flights have been reduced from 22 flights per hour to 19 flights per hour and the numbers will be further reduced to ease the load and decongest the airport, said officials.