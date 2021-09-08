At Delhi airport, new taxiway to reduce time you spend inside aircraft after landing

A 2.1 km long eastern cross taxiway (ECT) at the Delhi Airport is scheduled to be completed by December 2022. A taxiway is a roadway that airplanes use to get to and from the runway. This new taxiway will help decongest the airport and improve circulation path of aircraft, while also reducing carbon emissions, said an official of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

Around 60 per cent of the work on the ECT is complete. A DIAL official said, “At present, after landing at runway RWY 29/11 or to take-off from this runway, an aircraft has to cover a distance of about 9 km. During this period, passengers have to remain inside the plane. After the commissioning of the ECT, the aircraft taxiing distance will significantly go down to just 2 km, as it will taxi along the taxiway parallel to RWY 11/29 and use the ECT to take a straight path to Terminal 1 or vice-versa.”

Every time an aircraft uses the new taxiing route, it will save approximately 350 kg of fuel. This translates to a reduction of around 1,114 kg of CO2 emissions for each aircraft. Hence, around 55,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions will be reduced annually.

Officials said that environment-friendly approaches have been employed in construction such as using fly ash, a waste product from coal-fired power plants, as the filling material in construction. The fly ash would have otherwise been disposed of in landfills, which would have led to leaching of heavy materials into groundwater.

As part of the expansion project, DIAL is working on integration of departure and arrival terminals of Terminal 1, construction of new T1 Apron, landside developments for circulation and connectivity improvements and Terminal 3 modification works. Further, a 4.4 km long fourth runway would handle increased traffic movement.

Prabhakar Rao, the deputy managing director of the GMR Group, said that the ECT is a step towards becoming a ‘Net Zero Carbon Airport’ by 2030.

“Environment has emerged as a major focus area in the aviation sector. We, at Delhi Airport, have taken various initiatives to improve air quality and reduce emissions. We have been constantly working towards reducing our impact on the environment. We have implemented Airport-Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) for airport operations and all runways operations to minimise aircraft delay and associated emissions. We have ensured that all airside vehicles run on compressed natural gas to reduce carbon emission load,” he said.