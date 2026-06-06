At Delhi airport, how police gave Cockroach Janta Party permission to hold Jantar Mantar protest

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At around 7.30 am, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, dressed in a black jacket and wearing a cap, arrived at IGI Airport, Delhi, carrying a trolley bag. He had travelled from the United States to Delhi via London.
After completing immigration formalities, he was stopped by a team of Delhi Police officials inside the airport and was asked about his next course of action. Meanwhile, other CJP members and a handful of supporters were waiting outside gate number 16.
Originally, Dipke had planned to go to the Parliament Street police station to obtain permission for the group’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, but it was feared that he would not be allowed since this approval is usually required 24 hours in advance. In this case, the police facilitated him to “avoid any chaos” at Parliament Street, a police official said.
The CJP has announced the sit-in protest to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Inside the airport, Vichitra Veer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI Airport, handed Dipke a permission letter allowing him to proceed to Jantar Mantar and hold a protest for a day. He was informed of the terms and conditions, which stated that the demonstration could be held only between 10 am and 5 pm.
Even as the delay prompted his supporters who awaited his exit outside the airport to allege that he had been detained at an undisclosed location, police sources said he was taken to a private chamber for “counselling”.
It was during this interaction with the police that Dipke was said to have been interviewed about his intentions regarding the protest call at Jantar Mantar. He was asked to sign a ‘routine declaration’ required for permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar, which is a designated protest spot around 20 km away.
The police formally granted the permission after obtaining his signature on the letter, along with the date and time.
Despite receiving security clearance and the permission letter for the protest, there was a delay of about 30 minutes. Dipke wanted to board his cab from the VIP lane, but airport staff initially did not allow the vehicle to enter the area.
Later, following the intervention of police officials, three taxis carrying Dipke and his associates were allowed access to the VIP lane after receiving approval.
Before departing, CJP members presented Dipke with a copy of the Constitution of India. Carrying a copy of the Constitution, he walked out, saying, “The education minister must resign…five students committed suicide.”
From the vehicle, Dipke addressed an Instagram Live, where he asked supporters to ensure that the group’s “first protest” was peaceful. “Please reach Jantar Mantar…please be peaceful, give flowers to police and security personnel to thank them for their service…we have to ensure that our first protest is peaceful,” he said.
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