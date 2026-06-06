At Delhi airport, how police gave Cockroach Janta Party permission to hold Jantar Mantar protest

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke arrived at IGI Airport, Delhi, on Saturday morning, and proceeded to Jantar Mantar for the group's sit-in protest demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. (Express Photo)

At around 7.30 am, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, dressed in a black jacket and wearing a cap, arrived at IGI Airport, Delhi, carrying a trolley bag. He had travelled from the United States to Delhi via London.

After completing immigration formalities, he was stopped by a team of Delhi Police officials inside the airport and was asked about his next course of action. Meanwhile, other CJP members and a handful of supporters were waiting outside gate number 16.

Originally, Dipke had planned to go to the Parliament Street police station to obtain permission for the group’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, but it was feared that he would not be allowed since this approval is usually required 24 hours in advance. In this case, the police facilitated him to “avoid any chaos” at Parliament Street, a police official said.