Delhi: At Congress’ 134th anniversary, a call to ‘save the country’

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, and the “dangers” such laws pose to the Indian Constitution, were the focus at the state-level celebrations of the Congress’s 134th anniversary in Gurgaon on Saturday, with opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad calling upon people to “save the country and Constitution”.

Calling the Constitution a “religious script” that serves as a “system” on which a democracy runs, Azad said, “Each religion has a system running it. To run countries, especially democracies, the Constitution is in place. It applies to all religions and castes. For many years, we have followed the path of the Constitution. As a result, we made progress, maintained brotherhood and justice was done with all religions, castes, areas and states.”

Drawing a parallel between the Independence struggle and the current scenario, Azad pointed that the slogan chanted during then — “Desh bachao, Samvidhaan bachao” — is being chanted again, and the same demands — “freedom of speech, freedom of press, right to organise processions” — are being made again.

Stating that the violent reaction to these demands is also being repeated, he said, “Bullets are being fired again, just like in the time of the British. Twenty-one people were shot dead in UP, five people have died in Assam. Why was nobody lathi-charged or shot when processions were taken out in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Bihar? Delhi Police is under the Government of India. How were the hands and legs of boys and girls broken in University hostels, rooms, bathrooms?”

Administrative demands “to not misuse government agencies” and legislative demands — “the same way laws were made then to divide people and only run governments, they are being made now” — are also being repeated, said Azad. He added that the economic situation has also deteriorated. He claimed:“The government has not only failed to bring industry, but has also sold existing industries, put their friends at the top, and inflicted demonetisation, so that people today are pining for two meals a day.”

